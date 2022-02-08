Mallon announces completion of Feasibility Study for Derry Railway Line

Minister Mallon said, “Since coming into office I have been clear that my priority is addressing regional imbalance, better connecting communities and, importantly, ensuring that we shape our places around our people, for our people and with our people. Improving rail services to the North West is a key part of this and I have taken a number of important steps to achieve this.

“Last year I committed to a new feasibility study to get Phase 3 of the Derry to Coleraine rail line back on track, and ring-fenced funding for that work to be done at pace. I am pleased to announce that the feasibility study is now complete and a business case for this important project is currently being prepared and it will be subject to the necessary approval processes.

“In addition to the new Phase 3 study I also allocated funding for a further study to examine options of new halts and associated park-and-ride facilities at Strathfoyle, Eglinton/City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly as well as the possibility of introducing half-hourly services from Derry. That work is ongoing and it is anticipated that this feasibility study will complete in summer 2022, allowing long awaited progress for rail in the North West to move forward with pace.”

