The fáinne is generally worn to symbolise a person’s willingness to speak the Irish language and this year, despite having a hectic schedule as first citizen, the Mayor fulfilled her long-held ambition to achieve the fáinne in time for Irish Language Week 2024.

Speaking after receiving the award today the Mayor said: “I’ve always had a very deep affection for the Irish language and when I embarked on my term as Mayor, I made a commitment that I would work towards achieving the first of the fáinne fluency pins – the Cúpla Focal award – in time for Irish Language Week 2024 which runs from 1st-17th March.

"I’m so proud to have reached this milestone in my Irish language learning journey and I am hopeful that I can continue to make progress in Irish when I finish my term.

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue.

"I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate those staff members at Derry City and Strabane District Council who have undertaken their fáinne exam during Irish Language Week, and to put on record my appreciation for the support that our Irish Language Officer – Erin Hamilton – has provided to all of us learning Irish within Council”.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Irish Language Week programme runs until 14 March 2024.