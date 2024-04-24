Memorial Walk and lecture organised by Derry heritage expert Mark Lusby to go ahead in his honour

A lecture organised by heritage expert and campaigner Mark Lusby prior to his passing earlier this month is to go ahead in his honour, followed by a Month’s Mind service.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 15:07 BST

A walk around the City Walls Mr Lusby did so much to promote, protect and preserve will also take place following the lecture on May 11. In his capacity as co-ordinator of the ‘Friends of Derry Walls’, Mark had organised the lecture by Professor David Dickson of Trinity College Dublin on ‘Derry and First Irish Cities’.

This lecture will now go ahead on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in First Derry Presbyterian Church, Magazine Street at 10.30 am.

More information will be available nearer the time on the ‘Friends of Derry Walls’ Facebook page, with an Eventbrite link.This lecture will be followed by a short Month’s Mind service, officiated by Mark’s good friend, Fr Paul Fraser.

The Marl Lusby Memorial Walk will take place along the ancient City Walls he did so much to promote and protect.

Then at approx. 12.15pm everyone is invited to a ‘Mark Lusby Memorial Walk’ around Derry’s famous walls.

Many tributes have been paid to the well-known Derry heritage activist who died peacefully in Altnagelvin after a short illness earlier this month.

The Waterside-native was a leading campaigner for the preservation of Derry’s built heritage over many decades.

His friend Niall McCaughan said he had a ‘zest for life’ and was a tireless and passionate advocate for his home city and its rich history.

“He was the authority on the Walls. Apart from his work with the Friends of the Derry Walls which he founded, he also will be known for is work in economic development in Derry City Council, and was the one that led and secured funding for Derry's Cathedral Quarter and craft sector amongst other successes,” Mr McCaughan said.

Keep an eye on the Facebook page for more information on the lecture and the other events on May 11 nearer to the time here: https://www.facebook.com/thederrywalls

