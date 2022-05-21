Mickey Harte special guest at gala dinner for Derry College’s Columba celebrations

All-Ireland winning manager, Mickey Harte will be the special guest speaker at the event, which is part of St. Columb’s College’s Columba 1500 celebrations.

The closing celebration will include a drinks reception and a three course formal gala dinner followed by entertainment.

A spokesperson from St Columb’s said: “2021 marked the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of St. Columba: the founder of our city, and patron of our island. Since June 9, 2021 St. Columb’s has organised and celebrated Columba and our city through a series of lectures and events.

“The celebratory year has encompassed a variety of events including a lecture by Dr Stephen Kelly, Head of English at Queen’s University Belfast and past pupil, a letter of commendation and blessing by Pope Francis, a lecture by alumni illustrisimi 2005 and past pupil Mr Jim Sharkey, and a lecture on the poetry of alumni illustrisimi 1996 and Nobel Prize recipient Seamus Heaney by past pupil and former member of staff Dr. Gary Wade.”

Tickets for the gala on June 10 are priced at £40 per person, and this includes a drinks reception, a three course meal and entertainment upon the conclusion of the meal.

Bookings can be made through the QR code pictured here which allows those booking to book via PayPal, or via the Columba email address ([email protected]) if anyone wishes to arrange a bank transfer.

“You can book an individual ticket or book a table, which are sized for either six or eight people. Moreover, if you are a past pupil of St. Columb’s we encourage and welcome you to create a reunion of those who also attended St. Columb’s at the same time.

“However, this event is not exclusive to those who have an association with St. Columb’s and we welcome and encourage all who wish to celebrate our city’s founder and patron, and our city as a whole.

“Additionally, the City Hotel will be offering a limited number of rooms at a discounted price if you wish to stay overnight. If you want to avail of this let us when you are booking your ticket(s) and we can pass on the relevant booking information to you.

“This closing event in a year of celebration is open to all; be you young or old; a native of the city or beyond- all are welcome. We look forward to seeing you on June 10 for a great night’s craic and a celebration of our city,” the spokesperson added.

Booking is preferred before Wednesday May 18.