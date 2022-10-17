The Design Team for the project has been appointed and preliminary design has commenced.

The design phase will continue until December with the detailed design phase starting in January 2023. Planning permission for the project will be submitted in July 2023 with construction planned to start in August 2023.

This follows the announcement in June 2021 of investment of €12.5m under Failte Ireland’s Platforms for Growth Programme to upgrade the military fort and museum to improve visitor facilities and walkways. Funding of €9.3m was granted by the Department of Tourism, with the remaining 25% to be provided by Donegal County Council.

An artist's impression of part of the plans for the Fort Dunree Upgrade Project.

The Design Team is; Taylor McCarney Architects / Keys and Monaghan Architects Joint Venture are the Integrated Design Team Lead, Tandem Design Ltd. are the Visitor Experience and Interpretation Consultant and Sammon Ltd. are providing the Quantity Surveying Service.

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said: “It is great news that this fantastic rejuvenation project for Fort Dunree is progressing.

"Congratulations to the appointed design team and thank you to Failte Ireland and Donegal County Council as well as the Fort Dunree Directors and Fort Dunree Military Museum group and staff for all their continued work on this exciting project. Thanks to local councillors Rena Donaghey and Nicolas Crossan for their advocacy on the project too.”