Monsignor Kevin Gillespie appointed new Diocesan Administrator of Raphoe diocese
and live on Freeview channel 276
His election follows the transfer of Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ to the Diocese of Down and Connor, which took effect on March 19, 2024.
Monsignor Gillespie has been elected by College of Consultors of the Diocese of Raphoe.
The Diocesan Administrator has a caretaker role to ensure the basic administration of the diocese until a new Bishop is appointed.
A native of Gweedore, Monsignor Gillespie is currently the Administrator of Saint Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
Previously Monsignor Gillespie served as curate in Baile na Finne and at Saint Eunan's Cathedral before working for a period at the Congregation for Clergy in Rome.
It was announced that Bishop McGuckian would be moving to the Down and Connor Diocese in February.
Bishop McGuckian served as the Bishop of Raphoe from 2017 until his move to Down and Connor this month.