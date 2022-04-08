Monty Panesar visit to Sikh Gurdwara on BBC Pilgrimage tonight
Derry businessman and educator Amerjit (Simon) Singh Nagra has told the ‘Journal’ it was a privilege to participate in the filming of the latest series of BBC2’s Pilgrimage which follows in the footsteps of St. Columba.
The documentary follows seven well-known personalities of differing faiths and beliefs as they visit key points of interest on the Slí Cholmcille in Donegal, Derry and the Hebrides.
During tonight’s episode which airs at 9pm a visit by England cricketing legend and practising Sikh Monty Panesar (pictured with Simon), actor Louisa Clein, who is Jewish, and social media influencer and Christian Scarlett Moffatt, to the Sikh Gurdwara in the Waterside is featured.
Simon said: “I am privileged to have been able to contribute to the BBC series Pilgrimage....to help educate and explain my great faith. As a Derry man I’m extremely thankful to the celebrities that helped me so much to promote our great city and Ireland.”
Simon said Pilgrimage - The Road to the Scottish Isles, was an opportunity to showcase the diversity of faith in the city of Colmcille to a wide audience.