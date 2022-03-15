New biodiversity project TREES launched in Derry

The primary aim of the TREES project is to protect and restore vital habitats for wildlife in rivers and trees.

The project uses a nature-friendly solution of planting trees and creating a network of pond and dam systems which are specifically designed to manage flooding, potential pollution and nutrient run off from farms which border vital river networks. Ponds will be created on farmland, to hold an ample source of water which will provide a much-needed contingency, reducing the need for abstraction directly from the river. Ponds provide an additional benefit of retaining a water source on farms during periods of drought.

Areas of wet woodland are one of the most dynamic habitats and are important for a range of priority species, including salmon, otters, nesting birds, insects, bats, and amphibians.

Biodiversity is a major focus for the project, with the planting of native trees sourced and grown in the UK and Ireland a priority to help ensure success. So far, over 24 schemes are underway with the TREES project which is on target to plant over 120,000 native broadleaf trees by the end of 2023.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, said: “We are delighted to be able to work with our esteemed colleagues at Woodland Trust NI on the TREES project, which will prove to be highly beneficial for the local farming community and the environment in the Foyle and Carlingford catchments.

“We are proud to be taking this proactive approach to address issues that could potentially lead to catastrophic consequences for the fisheries if left neglected. This partnership with landowners, farmers, and other like-minded organisations will hopefully lead to the protection of our rivers and ecosystems for years to come.”

With 8.7% tree cover in the north, and ancient woodland forming just 0.04% of that, the Woodland Trust works to create new woodland, and protect and restore existing trees. The Faughan Valley has the largest concentration of fragmented ancient woodland in the north and the Woodland Trust has been collaborating with the Loughs Agency to work with farmers whose land borders the River Faughan.

Sharon McMahon, Acting CEO, Loughs Agency; Ian McCurley, Director, Woodland Trust Northern Ireland; Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council; Lionel Knobbs, Senior Fishery Officer, Loughs Agency

Ian McCurley, Director for Woodland Trust Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Loughs Agency, combining our expertise for the benefit of nature and climate. With current tree cover at 8.7% the Woodland Trust has a vital job to restore and protect existing trees and woods and create new native woodlands across Northern Ireland.

“We are planting trees and woods to create resilient landscapes and a sustainable tree landscape for the future. The TREES project creates new woodland to protect and connect fragmented ancient woodland and to enhance havens for wildlife all resulting in a more resilient landscape for the future. We aim to support and advise landowners and the farming community.”

The new initiative will put the local farming community at its core, with involvement from the agricultural sector greatly encouraged to help deliver ecosystem services for the long-term benefit of rivers, habitats, environment, and nearby farms.

Further information on the TREES project can be found at loughs-agency.org