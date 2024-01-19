Popular BBC show the Antiques Roadshow will be screening the results from its recent return to the city, with a new Derry episode set to air on BBC One on Sunday.

The show, which was filmed in July of this year, invited local people to raid their attics and bring along any heirlooms or items that helped tell the story of Derry and Strabane down through the years.

Presenter Fiona Bruce joined the team to shine a light on local history, and particularly Ebrington Square, as part of a series of shows exploring various eras of the City and District’s colourful past. The second of the three episodes will now be broadcast on BBC1 at 7pm on Sunday January 21.

Roadshow fans will be looking forward to finding out more about what the team unearthed during their visit, when the Roadshow experts examined a range of intriguing artefacts brought in by local people.

The Antiques Roadshow at Ebrington back in July.

Looking ahead to the show, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue said: “I am so looking forward to seeing this episode of the Antiques Roadshow, and finding out what the team discovered during their visit. The show has a bit of a cult following and it will be a great opportunity to tell our story to a new audience, who probably don’t know a lot about the city other than what they have heard about the Troubles or through Derry Girls.

“As one of Ireland’s most historic settlements, Derry has played a pivotal role in shaping the history of this island, but also history on a global level, so there are many chapters of its story that people can relate to. I hope everyone will tune in this weekend.”

During the visit, the Antiques Roadshow team linked in with the Tower Museum to assist with researching the show. During initial conversations there were so many potential avenues to explore, it was decided that one episode just wouldn’t do the story justice, as Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, explained.

“When we first heard the Antiques Roadshow were coming to Derry we were absolutely thrilled as it has such a dedicated following. When we sat down to discuss aspects of Derry and Strabane’s heritage which we knew would be of interest to the audience, the stories just kept coming - from its dramatic maritime and military history, to the factory girls - and we realised it would be impossible to capture even a fraction in one episode.

"We are delighted that the team decided to take the time to explore further and focus on a number of eras, and with the help of local people uncovered a treasure trove of artefacts to help illustrate those stories.”

A third episode taking a look at the Derry Girls Exhibition which is currently on show at the Tower Museum will air in the coming months, so watch this space.