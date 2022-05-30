New Derry Journal 250 exhibition opens at Foyleside Shopping Centre

You can experience our local history for yourself by visiting our free commemorative exhibition any day over the two-week long run up to Sunday 12th June.

Supported by our partners, Foyleside Shopping Centre, St Mary’s College, Alchemy, Crash Services, Museum of Free Derry, City of Derry Airport and Associated Print Holdings, the live 3D exhibition showcases some iconic front pages from across the past two and a half centuries, showing the evolving public face of the Derry Journal and highlighting key moments from our local history.

The exhibition was already stirring interest and proving a talking point at Foyleside ahead of the official launch yesterday evening.

Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal Editor, Aine McCarron, The Playhouse and Anna Doherty, Interim Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber, pictured at the Derry Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre yesterday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 066

Editor Brendan McDaid said: “It is fascinating to think of how the north west has evolved over the past two and half centuries. It is remarkable that so much of our heritage remains today and lamentable too that so much has been lost.

“Throughout those years however the Derry Journal has been a constant, a key observer of local events, the paper of record which has played a vital role in bringing the world to the people of the north west and representing the people of the north west of Ireland to the world. It has been an important voice, and many times a lone voice, championing local people across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone over those two and half centuries.

“The exhibition runs from now until Sunday June 12. It is free and open during centre opening hours.

“Thank you once more to our partners Foyleside Shopping Centre, St Mary’s College, Alchemy, Crash Services, Museum of Free Derry, City of Derry Airport and Associated Print Holdings for helping to make this possible. “

Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal Editor and former editor Pat McArt pictured at the Derry Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre yesterday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 067

If you are interested in becoming a partner for the Derry Journal 250th exhibition please contact [email protected]”

Jacqui Diamond Derry Journal and Gabrielle Skelton, Alchemy, pictured at the Derry Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre yesterday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 064

Michael O’Donoghue pictured with Mayor Graham Warke at the Derry Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre yesterday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 065

Marie Keenan, Sean McLaughlin and Neil Carlin of Crash Services pictured at the Derry Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre yesterday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 068

The Derry Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition currently on display in Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 069