New farm sustainability criteria will put farmers 'out of business' - Derry & Strabane rep warns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have claimed that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) new Farm Sustainability Payment criteria will put local farmers out of business.

At the June Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Fergal Leonard proposed writing to DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, requesting that his Department does not carry out plans to increase the minimum claim size for farms from three hectares to five hectares.

“The council resists strongly the proposal to increase the claim size for the new Payment,” the motion added, “as this will have a devastating impact on rural communities in our council area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would request that DAERA do not change the threshold from three hectares, which is in line with the rest of Ireland and the EU.”

The Guildhall.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Councillor Leonard said rural communities and small farmers would be “negatively affected if DAERA persists with their plans”.

He added: “This is very bad news for small farmers in our area and across the North who would not be eligible for the new payment, which is a successor to the vital Single Farm Payment.

“It will put many of them out of business, and this is on top of many other daily challenges that farmers face such as fuel costs, climate change and succession planning to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be devastating for these small farmers, their families, the local economy and rural way of life, including the future of local schools, sports clubs and local services.”

“Minister Muir is meeting with the Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs Committee in July, and I propose that this council writes to him stating that it strongly resists the proposal.”

Andrew Balfour,