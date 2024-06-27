New farm sustainability criteria will put farmers 'out of business' - Derry & Strabane rep warns
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the June Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Fergal Leonard proposed writing to DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, requesting that his Department does not carry out plans to increase the minimum claim size for farms from three hectares to five hectares.
“The council resists strongly the proposal to increase the claim size for the new Payment,” the motion added, “as this will have a devastating impact on rural communities in our council area.”
“We would request that DAERA do not change the threshold from three hectares, which is in line with the rest of Ireland and the EU.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, Councillor Leonard said rural communities and small farmers would be “negatively affected if DAERA persists with their plans”.
He added: “This is very bad news for small farmers in our area and across the North who would not be eligible for the new payment, which is a successor to the vital Single Farm Payment.
“It will put many of them out of business, and this is on top of many other daily challenges that farmers face such as fuel costs, climate change and succession planning to name a few.
“It will be devastating for these small farmers, their families, the local economy and rural way of life, including the future of local schools, sports clubs and local services.”
“Minister Muir is meeting with the Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs Committee in July, and I propose that this council writes to him stating that it strongly resists the proposal.”
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter