New series of lunchtime recitals being launched at Christ Church, Derry .

Ruth McGinley.

He will be accompanied on the piano by Freddie Brown.

The two men will perform 'Winterreise' – a song cycle comprising music by Franz Schubert set to poems by Wilhelm Müller. Admission to the concert is free, although there will be a retiring collection.

The Rector of the Christ Church, Culmore, Muff & St Peter's (CCCMSP) Group of Parishes, Venerable Robert Miller, says: “Sunday’s performance will herald the beginning of Christ Church, Derry’s new Recital Ministry.

Archdeacon Robert Miller.

"A series of lunchtime recitals will be performed by top class musicians on the first Wednesday of each month. The first of these, featuring world class pianist Ruth McGinley, will take place on November 1, from 1.10pm to 1.50pm.

“We are looking forward immensely to our new recital ministry, which has been months in the planning,” Archdeacon Miller said. “Christ Church is a wonderful venue in which to hear and enjoy performances by a range of gifted musicians.

"We, at Christ Church, are blessed to have them join us, just as we seek to be a blessing in our community. I would encourage anyone who likes to hear good music being performed well to join us at any or all of our recitals at lunchtime on the first Wednesday of each month between now and next August.”

A stellar list of musicians and singers have been lined up for the forthcoming recital series.

The confirmed list of recitals for 2023-24 is:

