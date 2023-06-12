Twenty years ago young and old gathered for the Bishop Street reunion.
The Marie Barrett-Gallagher Irish School of Dancing performed for the guests.
Here is a selection of photographs.
1. Early arrivals at the Bishop Street reunion were Harry and May Curran and Myra Moore. 050603HG13
Early arrivals at the Bishop Street reunion were Harry and May Curran and Myra Moore. 050603HG13 Photo: Archive
2. Enjoying the craic at the Bishop Street reunion were Maureen Breslin, Mary Donnelly and Deirdre Lynch. 050603HG17
Enjoying the craic at the Bishop Street reunion were Maureen Breslin, Mary Donnelly and Deirdre Lynch. 050603HG17 Photo: Archive
3. Kathleen and Ivor Doherty and Seamus and Gertie Logue pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG15
Kathleen and Ivor Doherty and Seamus and Gertie Logue pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG15 Photo: Archive
4. Rita Loughrey, Bridget Carroll and Mary Mullan pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG14
Rita Loughrey, Bridget Carroll and Mary Mullan pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG14 Photo: Archive