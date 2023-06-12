News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Old friends, John Moore, James McCarron, George Gale and Jim Pewtner meet up again at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG12Old friends, John Moore, James McCarron, George Gale and Jim Pewtner meet up again at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG12
Old friends, John Moore, James McCarron, George Gale and Jim Pewtner meet up again at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG12

Nine photographs from the Bishop Street reunion in June 2003

Twenty years ago young and old gathered for the Bishop Street reunion.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

The Marie Barrett-Gallagher Irish School of Dancing performed for the guests.

Here is a selection of photographs.

Early arrivals at the Bishop Street reunion were Harry and May Curran and Myra Moore. 050603HG13

1. Early arrivals at the Bishop Street reunion were Harry and May Curran and Myra Moore. 050603HG13

Early arrivals at the Bishop Street reunion were Harry and May Curran and Myra Moore. 050603HG13 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Enjoying the craic at the Bishop Street reunion were Maureen Breslin, Mary Donnelly and Deirdre Lynch. 050603HG17

2. Enjoying the craic at the Bishop Street reunion were Maureen Breslin, Mary Donnelly and Deirdre Lynch. 050603HG17

Enjoying the craic at the Bishop Street reunion were Maureen Breslin, Mary Donnelly and Deirdre Lynch. 050603HG17 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Kathleen and Ivor Doherty and Seamus and Gertie Logue pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG15

3. Kathleen and Ivor Doherty and Seamus and Gertie Logue pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG15

Kathleen and Ivor Doherty and Seamus and Gertie Logue pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG15 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Rita Loughrey, Bridget Carroll and Mary Mullan pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG14

4. Rita Loughrey, Bridget Carroll and Mary Mullan pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG14

Rita Loughrey, Bridget Carroll and Mary Mullan pictured at the Bishop Street reunion. 050603HG14 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2