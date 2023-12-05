Nine photographs of 50th anniversary commemoration for Joe Walker in Creggan

Republicans joined the family and friends of former IRA Volunteer Joe Walker at a special commemoration on the 50th anniversary of his death at the weekend.
Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton chaired the event at the Republican Monument in Central Drive. Guest speaker was former MLA and Assembly Speaker Mitchel McLaughlin.
Joe Walker was shot dead by the British Army during an exchange of fire on December 3, 1973.
From Cromore Gardens, the apprentice butcher had been in a hijacked taxi when British soldiers opened fire on it in Central Drive.
The 50th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer Joe Walker at the Republican Monument in Central Drive. Photo: Supplied
A wreath being laid in memory of Joe Walker at the Republican Monument in Central Drive. Photo: Supplied
Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton chairing the commemoration in memory of IRA Volunteer at the Republican Monument in Central Drive. Photo: Supplied
A wreath is laid in memory of IRA Volunteer Joe Walker at the Republican Monument in Central Drive. Photo: Supplied