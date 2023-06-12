News you can trust since 1772
A section of the audience enjoying the Sepultura gig in the Nerve Centre in June 2003.
A section of the audience enjoying the Sepultura gig in the Nerve Centre in June 2003.

Nine photographs of Brazilian metal legends Sepultura at the Nerve Centre

Brazilian heavy metal legends Sepultura took to the stage at the Nerve Centre in June 2003.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

Guitarist Andreas Kisser happily donned a Derry City FC jersey while rocking out at the city centre venue.

The group had specifically requested the shirt.

Nerve Centre manager Tony Doherty said: “Every band sends the venue a rider with all sorts of requests but this had to be the most unique to date.

"The boys collect football shirts and are football mad!”

Here is a selection of photographs from the gig.

Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura pictured with Nerve Centre manager in Tony Doherty.

Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura pictured with Nerve Centre manager in Tony Doherty.

Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura pictured with Nerve Centre manager in Tony Doherty. Photo: Archive

Sepultura vocalist Derrick Green performing in the Nerve Centre.

Sepultura vocalist Derrick Green performing in the Nerve Centre.

Sepultura vocalist Derrick Green performing in the Nerve Centre. Photo: Archive

Andreas Kisser performing with Sepultura in the Nerve Centre.

Andreas Kisser performing with Sepultura in the Nerve Centre.

Andreas Kisser performing with Sepultura in the Nerve Centre. Photo: Archive

Derrick Green, lead vocalist, performing with Sepultura in Derry in June 2003.

Derrick Green, lead vocalist, performing with Sepultura in Derry in June 2003.

Derrick Green, lead vocalist, performing with Sepultura in Derry in June 2003. Photo: Archive

