Nine photographs of Brazilian metal legends Sepultura at the Nerve Centre
Brazilian heavy metal legends Sepultura took to the stage at the Nerve Centre in June 2003.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST
Guitarist Andreas Kisser happily donned a Derry City FC jersey while rocking out at the city centre venue.
The group had specifically requested the shirt.
Nerve Centre manager Tony Doherty said: “Every band sends the venue a rider with all sorts of requests but this had to be the most unique to date.
"The boys collect football shirts and are football mad!”
Here is a selection of photographs from the gig.
