The launch took place this week at the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall, and was also attended by Journal Editor Brendan McDaid and Paul McLean, managing director of principal sponsor BetMcLean, with nominations now open.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west.

The venue for the awards ceremony, which takes place on June 22 this year, will once again be the Everglades Hotel, Prehen Road with tickets now available.

Pictured at the launch of the Best of Derry 2023 Awards in the Guildhall on Wednesday morning are, from left, Brendan McDaid, Editor of the Derry Journal, Sandra Biddle, Foyle School of Speech and Drama, recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, Mayor Sandra Duffy and principal sponsor Paul McLean, managing director of BetMcLean. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 85

The ninth edition of the awards are being sponsored by, among others: BetMcLean, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Ulster University, City of Derry Airport, Apex Housing Association, Specsavers Derry Crescent Link and Ferryquay Street and Calor.

Nominations are now open for the following categories: Charity Worker of the Year; Ann Herron Community Champion Award sponsored by Apex Housing Association; Carer of the Year sponsored by Specsavers Derry Crescent Link and Ferryquay Street; Inspirational Educator of the Year sponsored by Ulster University; Green Champion Award; Fundraiser of the Year; Inspirational Young Person sponsored by City of Derry Airport; Volunteer of the Year; Business Person of the Year sponsored by Calor; Sports Volunteer of the Year sponsored by BetMcLean; Sportsperson of the Year sponsored by BetMcLean; Outstanding Bravery Award and 999 Hero of the Year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Derry Journal Editor Brendan McDaid said: “These awards are about celebrating local people and recognising the fantastic talent, achievements and the wealth of good work and kind deeds that so often go unrecognised across the north west.

"In previous years we have had so many fantastic finalists and winners and the awards provide a rare chance to come together to honour such outstanding achievements.

"We encourage you to once again help shine a light on those who have made a significant impact in their field and a positive difference in their communities.”

For details about the awards, to nominate and to purchase tickets for the ceremony, see: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bod-2023/

