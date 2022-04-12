The Ladies’ Chorus who appeared in the St. Brigid’s Amateur Music and Drama Society production of ‘Oklahoma’ in April 1982.
The Ladies’ Chorus who appeared in the St. Brigid’s Amateur Music and Drama Society production of ‘Oklahoma’ in April 1982.

NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1982

In April 1982, at the monthly meeting of the Technical Services Committee of the City Council, a decision whether or not to grant planning permission to the residents of St. John’s Park to enable them to build a boundary wall between St. John’s Park and Shandon Park was deferred for a further month; until recently most people had never heard of the Carrickarory Pier, until, that is, the Provisional IRA bombed two colliers, the ‘Nellie M’ and the ‘St Bedan,’ as they anchored a short distance out from the pier overnight; and there were many complaints about Derry-Donegal border checkpoint hold-ups over the Easter weekend - but the object of the criticism of frustrated motorists headed for Inishowen was not the British VCPs but the Garda posts.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 12th April 2022
A fearsome group of pirates from a production of ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ in the Colgan Hall, Carndonagh.

A new trophy and cheque to sponsor the ‘Miss Derry’ competition due to be held in The Venue. Mr. Ron Desmond, right, donor of the trophy, makes the presentation to Mr. Michael Deery. Mrs. Margo Duddy, second from left, presents a cheque on behalf of the sponsors, Foster’s, Strand Road, to Mr. Patsy Glenn, director of Gate House Promotions who are staging the competition. On left is Paula Duddy, manageress of The Venue, and third from right is Geraldine McGrory, holder of the ‘Miss Derry’ title, who went on to win the ‘Miss Ireland’ crown and took part in the ‘Miss World’ finals in London.

Outgoing chairman of the Derry Round Table Mr. Campbel Bolton investing the newly elected chairman Mr. Michael Moore, with the chain of office at the annual general meeting held in The Happy Landing, Eglinton. In the centre is Round Table president Dr. Harry Leitch.

The 8th Donegal (Carndonagh) scouts group who were winners of a special prize at the Carndonagh Easter Parade with their ‘Camp Fire’ presentation.

