NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1982

A new trophy and cheque to sponsor the ‘Miss Derry’ competition due to be held in The Venue. Mr. Ron Desmond, right, donor of the trophy, makes the presentation to Mr. Michael Deery. Mrs. Margo Duddy, second from left, presents a cheque on behalf of the sponsors, Foster’s, Strand Road, to Mr. Patsy Glenn, director of Gate House Promotions who are staging the competition. On left is Paula Duddy, manageress of The Venue, and third from right is Geraldine McGrory, holder of the ‘Miss Derry’ title, who went on to win the ‘Miss Ireland’ crown and took part in the ‘Miss World’ finals in London.