NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1982
In April 1982, at the monthly meeting of the Technical Services Committee of the City Council, a decision whether or not to grant planning permission to the residents of St. John’s Park to enable them to build a boundary wall between St. John’s Park and Shandon Park was deferred for a further month; until recently most people had never heard of the Carrickarory Pier, until, that is, the Provisional IRA bombed two colliers, the ‘Nellie M’ and the ‘St Bedan,’ as they anchored a short distance out from the pier overnight; and there were many complaints about Derry-Donegal border checkpoint hold-ups over the Easter weekend - but the object of the criticism of frustrated motorists headed for Inishowen was not the British VCPs but the Garda posts.
By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:18 am
Updated
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:23 pm