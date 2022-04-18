Thornhill pupil Karala Curran, who won an historical essay competition which was organised as part of the celebrations for the Columban year in 1997 and held in the Calgach centre.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1997

In April 1997, Derry-born writer John Keys O’Doherty, was still earning rave reviews for his work at the ripe old age of 85 with the publication of ‘Half a Hundred Tales of Women’ in his adopted US home; the Minister for Health Michael Noonan insisted that a male sterilisation service would be provided in Donegal; and Protestants living in Derry’s Fountain Estate denied Sinn Féin claims that loyalists were responsible for instigating sectarian clashes in the city centre. As ever the ‘Journal’s photographers were out and about.

From left, Clement Sweeney, national registrar of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Goretti Bonner, Kathleen Ford and Maeve Galvin at an event in St. Mary’s Hall, Clonmany.

FOOTBALLING FAMILY: ‘Jobby’ and ‘Jimbo’ Crossan.

Dancers from the Mary McLaughlin School of Irish Dancing, winners of the 3-hand reel, under-12. From left, Shauna Helferty, Rachel Porter and Rachel Devine.

Members of the Naomh Mhuire Team, Donegal, who were beaten in the plate final at the All-Ireland handball championships in the Brandywell. Included from left are Mary Hegarty and Nora Stapleton. Standing, from left, are Kerri Anne Gillespie, Laura Gillespie and Julie Harrigan.

