NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1997
In April 1997, Derry-born writer John Keys O’Doherty, was still earning rave reviews for his work at the ripe old age of 85 with the publication of ‘Half a Hundred Tales of Women’ in his adopted US home; the Minister for Health Michael Noonan insisted that a male sterilisation service would be provided in Donegal; and Protestants living in Derry’s Fountain Estate denied Sinn Féin claims that loyalists were responsible for instigating sectarian clashes in the city centre. As ever the ‘Journal’s photographers were out and about.
By Kevin Mullan
