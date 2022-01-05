Class 5B pictured at the Schoil Mhuire formal in 1996.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - December 1996

In December 1996 calls to The Samaritans in Derry were expected to double over Christmas, its director said; a Carndonagh man narrowly escaped death when his fishing vessel broke up off the Wexford coast, forcing him and his colleagues to seek shelter in a life raft; and pupils at a Derry grammar school at the centre of a meningitis scare run little risk of contracting the disease, a medical expert said. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:04 pm

1.

From left, seated, Jacky Johnston, Amanda Ferguson, Michelle Brace, Emma Simpson, Karen Knobbs and Gemma Keighley. Standing, Jonathan Heywood, Billy Heywood, Glen Montgomery, Darren Mitchel, Leslie Curry and Ally Dunn, at the Faughan Valley High School formal at the Inn at the Cross.

2.

Pictured clockwise, Ellen Curran, Brigid McCallion, Kathleen Bradley, Betty McLaughlin, Annie Burke, Rheline McConnell and Marjorie Scarlett at the Dove House Senior Citizens’ Christmas party in the Delacroix.

3.

Class 5C pictured with teacher Ms. Lorna Barron at the Scoil Mhuire formal in Buncrana.

4.

A group enjoying the Dove House Senior Citizens’ Christmas Party in the Delacroix.

