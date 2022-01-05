Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - December 1996
In December 1996 calls to The Samaritans in Derry were expected to double over Christmas, its director said; a Carndonagh man narrowly escaped death when his fishing vessel broke up off the Wexford coast, forcing him and his colleagues to seek shelter in a life raft; and pupils at a Derry grammar school at the centre of a meningitis scare run little risk of contracting the disease, a medical expert said. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were out and about.
