NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - February 1981
In February 1981 St. Valentine’s Day proved a lucky day for the local girls in the 14th District Schools’ Cross-country Championships held at Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday, with Thornhill Convent winning three team titles and a third team placing and St. Cecilia’s also gaining a third team award; over 800 competitors took part in the Londonderry Feis, which ran until February 28; the ‘Journal’ featured 23-years-old John McDaid, from Moville, one of the few remaining blacksmiths and farriers in Donegal; a missing boxing promoter and a missing 21 million dollars in America set-back Charlie Nash’s hopes for another crack at a world lightweight boxing title; and a sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court had to be put back for nearly an hour as workmen attempted to remove slogans written in Irish and a Union Jack daubed onto the walls of the Courtroom. As ever the ‘Journal’ snappers were doing the rounds.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:50 am
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:02 am