23-years-old blacksmith and farrier John McDaid at work at his forge in Moville.
23-years-old blacksmith and farrier John McDaid at work at his forge in Moville.

NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - February 1981

In February 1981 St. Valentine’s Day proved a lucky day for the local girls in the 14th District Schools’ Cross-country Championships held at Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday, with Thornhill Convent winning three team titles and a third team placing and St. Cecilia’s also gaining a third team award; over 800 competitors took part in the Londonderry Feis, which ran until February 28; the ‘Journal’ featured 23-years-old John McDaid, from Moville, one of the few remaining blacksmiths and farriers in Donegal; a missing boxing promoter and a missing 21 million dollars in America set-back Charlie Nash’s hopes for another crack at a world lightweight boxing title; and a sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court had to be put back for nearly an hour as workmen attempted to remove slogans written in Irish and a Union Jack daubed onto the walls of the Courtroom. As ever the ‘Journal’ snappers were doing the rounds.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:50 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:02 am

1.

St. Joseph’s Youth Club, Galliagh, winners of the team event at the NI Federation of Youth Clubs’ North West Disco Championships at the Waterside Youth Club. From left, are Bernadette McKinney, Jacqueline McKinney, Finvola McCloskey and Elaine Melarkey.

Photo Sales

2.

John ‘Jobby’ Crossan presenting trophies to the St. Columb’s College team who were winners in a Derry Schools’ FA Coca-Cola indoor football competition at Templemore Sports Complex. Included is Patrick Doherty, chairman, Derry Schools’ F.A.

Photo Sales

3.

The Thornhill cross-country teams which won the minor, intermediate and senior events and took third place in the junior event at the District Schools Cross-country Championships at Templemore Sports Complex.

Photo Sales

4.

Members of the Brooke Park Body Building Club who were successful at the Mr. Northern Ireland Novice Body Physique Contest at the Park Avenue Hotel in Belfast. On right, Paul Roddy, Joyce Court, Ballymagroarty, who was runner-up. On left, Michael Doherty, Lisnarea Avenue, who was sixth. Centre is Mr. Michael Doherty, manager, Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

Photo Sales
DerryInishowenDonegal
Next Page
Page 1 of 2