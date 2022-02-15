NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - February 1981

4.

Members of the Brooke Park Body Building Club who were successful at the Mr. Northern Ireland Novice Body Physique Contest at the Park Avenue Hotel in Belfast. On right, Paul Roddy, Joyce Court, Ballymagroarty, who was runner-up. On left, Michael Doherty, Lisnarea Avenue, who was sixth. Centre is Mr. Michael Doherty, manager, Brooke Park Leisure Centre.