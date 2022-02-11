Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - February 1997
In February 1997 Ciara McGurk, aged 18, became the North-West’s youngest female pilot to earn a solo flying licence; the case taken by relatives of the Bloody Sunday dead in an attempt to get the findings of the Widgery Tribunal overturned was heard in the Belfast High Court; and a group of Inishowen men came up with a novel fundraising charity idea - a project to grow and reap a field of corn without using modern farm machinery. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:18 pm