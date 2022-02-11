Front, from left, are Caoimhe Farren, Rachel Coulter, Nora Murray-Cavanagh, Trudie Murray, Aisling Doherty and Cathy Malcolm. Back, from left, are Garret McGoldrick, Declan Hegarty, Jonathan Vince, Drew Meenagh, Andrew Munro and Aidan Devlin at the Oakgrove Integrated College Social.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - February 1997

In February 1997 Ciara McGurk, aged 18, became the North-West’s youngest female pilot to earn a solo flying licence; the case taken by relatives of the Bloody Sunday dead in an attempt to get the findings of the Widgery Tribunal overturned was heard in the Belfast High Court; and a group of Inishowen men came up with a novel fundraising charity idea - a project to grow and reap a field of corn without using modern farm machinery. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:18 pm

Robert and Alex McLaughlin and Paddy ‘Chuck’ Doherty pictured with Jackie Bradley and Eugene Doherty displaying workhorses involved in a fundraising corn-cutting project.

Catherine Sweetman, aged 9, and Declan McGonagle, aged 5, from Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana, presenting money raised in a candlelight appeal to Richard Moore of Children in Crossfire. Included are Martin Cregan, fundraiser and Sinéad McLaughlin, principal.

Front, from left, are Cara Mooney, Louise Carey, Joanne McGarrigle, Julie Wray, Bronwen Simpson and Patricia Mayers. Back, from left, are John McCloskey, George Duffy, Ryan McCleave, Stuart Freeman, Niall McLaughlin and Arum Sharma, at the Oakgrove Integrated College Social.

A traditional Chinese dragon pictured outside the Mandarin Palace.

