NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - January 1988

In January 1988 the Derry Athletic connection with English First Division side West Ham was strengthened with the signing of fifteen-year-old Brendan O’Reilly from Messines Park; due to sustained pressure from Malin Head Development Association, An Post, changed the name of the local Post Office from Ballygorman to Malin Head from January 1; and SDLP Councillor Pat Devine raised what he described as the ‘second class treatment’ of Irish people at Heathrow Airport. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were on the beat.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:03 pm

1.

Pictured at St. Mary’s Secondary School formal are, from left, Terry Casson, Annette Higgins, Annette Ryan and Gavin McDaid.

2.

The Inishowen Youth Team defeated by Donegal Youths 1-0 in an inter-league clash at a very sticky Bonagee Reserves pitch in January 1988.

3.

4.

Action from an inter-league clash between an Inishowen Youth Team and a Donegal Youths Team at Bonagee

