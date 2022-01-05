Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - January 1988
In January 1988 the Derry Athletic connection with English First Division side West Ham was strengthened with the signing of fifteen-year-old Brendan O’Reilly from Messines Park; due to sustained pressure from Malin Head Development Association, An Post, changed the name of the local Post Office from Ballygorman to Malin Head from January 1; and SDLP Councillor Pat Devine raised what he described as the ‘second class treatment’ of Irish people at Heathrow Airport. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were on the beat.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:03 pm