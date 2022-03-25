Relatives of the Bloody Sunday victims board a bus as they leave the city for a week long tour of the United States in March 1997.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - March 1997

In March 1997 Derry pop star, Peter Cunnah, was reportedly singing all the way to the bank when his massive hit ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ was chosen at the Labour Party’s official anthem; a ‘Community Awareness on Drugs’ information evening was held in McNamara’s Hotel, organised by the Moville and District Mental Health Association; and the ‘Journal’ ran a father and son feature with Seán and Tommy Mellon who celebrated his 80th birthday in 1997. As ever, the ‘Journal’ snappers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:08 am
Little Megan Baldrick, from Barr’s Lane, gets into the Easter spirit in Foyleside Shopping Centre.

FATHER AND SON: Derry gaels Tommy and Seán Mellon.

A member of the Irish Marine Emergency Service during a training exercise at Inishowen Head.

Scoil Naomh Treasa, Tiernasligo, who came third in an Inishowen Irish language quiz in March 1997.

