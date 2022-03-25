Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - March 1997
In March 1997 Derry pop star, Peter Cunnah, was reportedly singing all the way to the bank when his massive hit ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ was chosen at the Labour Party’s official anthem; a ‘Community Awareness on Drugs’ information evening was held in McNamara’s Hotel, organised by the Moville and District Mental Health Association; and the ‘Journal’ ran a father and son feature with Seán and Tommy Mellon who celebrated his 80th birthday in 1997. As ever, the ‘Journal’ snappers were out and about.
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:08 am
Updated
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:09 am