A tense scene from the St. Brigid’s Amateur Music and Drama Society production of ‘Oklahoma’ in April 1982.

NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - Spring 1982

In Spring 1982 the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Edward Daly, announced that Derry was to get its first monastic settlement in over three hundred years, with the Order of Discalced Carmelites setting up a religious house at Termonbacca; there was a packed attendance at a presentation supper dance in Tul-na-Rí which was organised as a farewell tribute to Garda Michael Kearns, to mark his promotion to the rank of Sergeant; and there was deep regret at news of the imminent departure from the city of Rev. Brian Hannon, Rector of Christ Church. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were patrolling their beat.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:54 am
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:54 am

Models from the Elizabeth Adair Model Agency, from Derry, who modelled at McElhinney’s of Ballybofey’s Fashion Show in the Strand Hotel in Ballyliffin. The agency principal, Elizabeth Adair, is on left with models, from left, Maura Lyle, Sandra Adam, Gwenn Kitson, Lynn Brown, Eileen Coyle, Ann Dixon, Ciaran Molloy and Roberta Brown. The children who modelled are Joanne McBride, Elaine Gillespie and Andria Brien.

A topical float referencing the war in the South Atlantic makes its way through Carndonagh during the 1982 Easter parade.

Anti-nuclear demonstrators make their way along the Foyle Embankment in May 1982.

‘The Major-General’ played by Tommy Crumlish under attack from the pirates played by, from left, Patrick McConologue ‘Sam’; Margaret O’Kane ‘Ruth’ and Liam Galbraith ‘The Pirate King’ during a rehearsal for ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ in the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh.

