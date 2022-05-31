NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - Spring 1982

1.

Models from the Elizabeth Adair Model Agency, from Derry, who modelled at McElhinney’s of Ballybofey’s Fashion Show in the Strand Hotel in Ballyliffin. The agency principal, Elizabeth Adair, is on left with models, from left, Maura Lyle, Sandra Adam, Gwenn Kitson, Lynn Brown, Eileen Coyle, Ann Dixon, Ciaran Molloy and Roberta Brown. The children who modelled are Joanne McBride, Elaine Gillespie and Andria Brien.