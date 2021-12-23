Mr. Willie Meehan, chairman of the Long Tower Old Boys’ Committee, presents a cheque of £1,000, the proceeds of a cabaret dance evening in the Delacroix lounge, to Rev. Eamon Graham, Derry Diocese representative of Trócaire. The cheque was presented at the committee’s weekly snooker session.
NOSTALGIA - Derry and Inishowen in winter 1989

In the winter of 1989 Mr. John McLaughlin, who lived just outside the village of Gleneely, in Donegal cemented his reputation of being the champion vegetable grower in Britain or Ireland, with his latest specimen - a huge cabbage; Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Hugh Brady alleged his party colleague Mitchel McLaughlin had been informed by the RUC that he was the target for a loyalist assassination; and two officers with Derry City Council returned from helping to monitor the first ever free and fair elections in the little known African country of Namibia - the largest operation ever mounted by the United Nations Organisation - and described it as a chastening experience. As ever the ‘Journal’ snappers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 10:49 am

A group of young cyclists at the Springtown Training Centre during a stopover on their maracycle around the Six Counties. They were welcomed at the centre by Radio Foyle’s Gerry Anderson.

Mrs. Fidelma Doherty, captain, Redcastle Golf Club, presenting the ‘Golfer of the Year’ award to Mrs. Sylvia Huey, at an annual dinner in the Redcastle Hotel

Members of the Derry/Donegal Border Community Association removing the ‘dragons’ teeth’ blocks on the Upper Killea Road outside Derry.

Rev. Joseph Carolan, P.P., Buncrana, congratulating Fr. Jimmy Doherty after he completed his ‘Swim Against M.S.’ in the Buncrana Leisure Centre pool.

