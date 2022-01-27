Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen - January 1988
In January 1988 talks got underway between union representatives and management at the Welch Margetson shirt factory on Trench Road, where more than 600 workers were out on unofficial strike; a glimpse of part of a buried building in the grounds of Magee College in Derry focussed attention on the role of the city as a major naval base for the Allies during World War Two; and final preparations got underway for the closure of St. Columb’s Hospital, Derry. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were on the beat.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:21 pm