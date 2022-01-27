At front, centre, Stephen Twells, head boy, and Geraldine Ramsay, head girl, pictured with guests at the St. Cecilia’s and St. Joseph’s annual sixth form formal in the Everglades. At front, left, is Andrea Sheerin and right is John Lyttle. At back, from left, are Bernard Simms, Cora Moore, head girl, St. Brigid’s High School, Mark Taggart, head boy, St. Brigid’s, Brenda Sweeney, Martin Hegarty, head boy, St. Columb’s College, Amanda Dobbins , Gary Hutton and Denise Goodwin, head girl of St. Mary’s Secondary School.
At front, centre, Stephen Twells, head boy, and Geraldine Ramsay, head girl, pictured with guests at the St. Cecilia’s and St. Joseph’s annual sixth form formal in the Everglades. At front, left, is Andrea Sheerin and right is John Lyttle. At back, from left, are Bernard Simms, Cora Moore, head girl, St. Brigid’s High School, Mark Taggart, head boy, St. Brigid’s, Brenda Sweeney, Martin Hegarty, head boy, St. Columb’s College, Amanda Dobbins , Gary Hutton and Denise Goodwin, head girl of St. Mary’s Secondary School.

NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen - January 1988

In January 1988 talks got underway between union representatives and management at the Welch Margetson shirt factory on Trench Road, where more than 600 workers were out on unofficial strike; a glimpse of part of a buried building in the grounds of Magee College in Derry focussed attention on the role of the city as a major naval base for the Allies during World War Two; and final preparations got underway for the closure of St. Columb’s Hospital, Derry. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were on the beat.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:21 pm

Carndonagh GAA club’s senior camogie player of the year Maria Doherty, seen here receiving her award from Martin McHugh, Donegal’s GAA captain. In centre, Councillor Denis McGonagle, who accepted the junior camogie player of the year award on behalf of his daughter, Denise, and, on left, Mrs. Patrice McHugh.

Mr. Gary Nicholl, sales manager, Nicholl Fuel Oils. Ltd., Greysteel, presents a cheque for sponsorship of Derry City F.C. against Shamrock Rovers at Brandywell to Mr. Jim McLaughlin, manager, Derry City F.C. Centre is Mr. Jack Breslin, sales representative.

Mr. Bernard O’Kane, proprietor, Gallery Bar, presents the proceeds of the pub’s Christmas Draw, £250, to Sr. Nora Canning and Sr. Kate McDaid in aid of the special care baby unit at Altnagelvin.

A group of strikers outside the Welch Margetson factory in January 1988.

