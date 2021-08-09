Page 1 of 2
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - August 1996
In August 1996 Michael McLaughlin and Liam Downey discovered a message in a bottle at the Isle of Doagh in Inishowen that had been posted by Argentinian sailor Francisco S. Sanchez in a Coca Cola bottle a year previously in the Caribbean Sea; Seamus Deane published his first novel ‘Reading in the Dark’ about growing up in Derry in the 1940s and 1950s; and celebrity Chris Evans was among the guests at the wedding of Ailsa Orr and Andrew David Mitchell in Rathmullan. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:38 pm