OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - August 1996

Brian McGuigan (far right) and some of the staff and members of Reach Across at a reception in the Nucleus prior to their first anniversary in August 1996.

In August 1996 Michael McLaughlin and Liam Downey discovered a message in a bottle at the Isle of Doagh in Inishowen that had been posted by Argentinian sailor Francisco S. Sanchez in a Coca Cola bottle a year previously in the Caribbean Sea; Seamus Deane published his first novel ‘Reading in the Dark’ about growing up in Derry in the 1940s and 1950s; and celebrity Chris Evans was among the guests at the wedding of Ailsa Orr and Andrew David Mitchell in Rathmullan. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

A group of competitors in the ‘Miss Ballymagroarty’ competition that was held in Rafters in August 1996.

Michael McLaughlin (left) and Liam Downey pictured with a message in a bottle from Argentinian sailor, Francisco S. Sanchez, which was washed ashore on the Isle of Doagh in 1996 a year after it was thrown into the Caribbean Sea.

A group enjoying the music at ‘Gracie’s’ Philip Crampsey’s traditional cottage in Malin in August 1996.

Prizewinners in the Bonny Baby 1-3 years at the 1996 Ballymagroarty Festival. From left, are David O’Hagan (2nd), with his mother, Annette, Jamie Lee McEleney (1st), with his mother, Deirdre, and Nadine Dalzell (3rd), with Michelle Doherty.

