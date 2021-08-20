Page 1 of 2
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - August 1996
In August 1996 the ‘Journal’ reported more than 30 people had been injured in punishment beatings on the city’s west bank since the start of the year; the death took place of internationally renowned architect Liam McCormick, from Greencastle; and the propellor of HMS Wasp, a British gun-boat which sank off Tory Island with the loss of more than 50 lives while travelling from Westport, Co. Mayo to Moville in 1884, was donated to Greencastle Maritime Museum for public viewing. And the ‘Journal’ photographers were doing the rounds.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 5:02 pm