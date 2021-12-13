Senior citizens take part in social and recreational activities in the Carnhill Resource Centre.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - December 1996

In December 1996 it was revealed 71 people had appeared in court on drugs related charges in Derry so far that year and while the RUC confirmed £124,000 worth of narcotics, including heroin, had been seized on the streets, it was claimed that this figure represented only the ‘tip of the iceberg’; Grant’s Shoe Shop in Buncrana were celebrating 70 years in business; and Derry councillors slammed a local authority mole who leaked their confidential approval of a £100,000 payment to theatre consultants. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out doing the rounds.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 13th December 2021, 5:54 pm

1.

Members of the Buncrana 1st team, who won promotion to Division 1 for the first time in the club’s history in ‘96 at the club’s presentation dinner in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Seated, front from left, are Liam Galbraith P.R.O., Sean Clerkin, manager, Stephen Doherty, captain, Malachy McCann, vice-chair, Sean Masterson, secretary and John Porter, treasurer.

2.

The new canteen in the Carnhill Resource Centre.

3.

Students who received cups at the Oakgrove College prizegiving. From left, seated, are Mrs. Marie Gowan, College Principal, Catherine Malcolm, joint holder of the sports cup, Rev. Rosemary Logue, Rector of St. Augustine’s, guest speaker, Barry Casey, Librarian Cup and Mr. James Laverty, Chairman of the College Board of Governors. Standing, Mrs. Elizabeth Caughey, Head of English, Bronwyn Simpson and Rachelle Norry, joint holders of the Writers Cup, Rachael Coulter, Cup for Curriculum Activities, Louise Carey, Commitment Cup, John Laverty, joint holder of the Sports Cup, Alex Finley, Friendship Cup, Patricia Mayers, Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme and Teresa Gillespie, Head of PE.

4.

Members of the Buncrana U-14 team, winners of the Inishowen Championship and runners-up in the Donegal U-14 ‘A’ final pictured with Donegal manager PJ McGowan and club manager Sean Clerkin at the club’s annual dinner.

