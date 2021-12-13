Page 1 of 2
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - December 1996
In December 1996 it was revealed 71 people had appeared in court on drugs related charges in Derry so far that year and while the RUC confirmed £124,000 worth of narcotics, including heroin, had been seized on the streets, it was claimed that this figure represented only the ‘tip of the iceberg’; Grant’s Shoe Shop in Buncrana were celebrating 70 years in business; and Derry councillors slammed a local authority mole who leaked their confidential approval of a £100,000 payment to theatre consultants. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out doing the rounds.
