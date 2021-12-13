OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - December 1996

3.

Students who received cups at the Oakgrove College prizegiving. From left, seated, are Mrs. Marie Gowan, College Principal, Catherine Malcolm, joint holder of the sports cup, Rev. Rosemary Logue, Rector of St. Augustine’s, guest speaker, Barry Casey, Librarian Cup and Mr. James Laverty, Chairman of the College Board of Governors. Standing, Mrs. Elizabeth Caughey, Head of English, Bronwyn Simpson and Rachelle Norry, joint holders of the Writers Cup, Rachael Coulter, Cup for Curriculum Activities, Louise Carey, Commitment Cup, John Laverty, joint holder of the Sports Cup, Alex Finley, Friendship Cup, Patricia Mayers, Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme and Teresa Gillespie, Head of PE.