A large group of marchers make their way across the Craigavon Bridge in protest at Orange parades being forced through nationalist areas of the north.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - July 1996

In July 1996 a crowd of several thousand people marched from Duke Street to Waterloo Place as the Bogside Residents’ Group protested against loyalist parades being forced through nationalist areas; the residents of Binnion, Clonmany, expressed their anger at Donegal County Council’s failure to erect a footbridge and provide access to a beach in the area; and a source said over 20 nurses would be made redundant at Altnagelvin, resulting in longer waiting lists for patients, including cancer sufferers, as well as surgery cancellations and ward closures. The ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:54 pm

1.

A barricade on Little James' Street.

2.

Jackie Mullan’s pub burns in the background during street disturbances in the Bogside and city centre.

3.

rangemen make their way through the Diamond on July 12, 1996.

4.

Mrs. Elizabeth S. Clarke, Strabane, pictured with her ponies which won the Riding type 14.2 and under, and the 13.2 and under sections at the Carndonagh Show. Also included is Patricia Gallagher, groom

