OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - November 1996
In November 1996 millionaire Donegal butler, Bernard Lafferty, whose body was found in his Los Angeles apartment, was confirmed to have died of natural causes despite earlier reports; the most successful Olympian in Irish sporting history, Michelle Smith, received a rapturous welcome in Derry when she splashed in to Eason’s Foyleside store for a two hour signing of her new autobiography entitled, rather fittingly, ‘Gold’; and a Panamanian-registered cargo vessel suspected of containing a major shipment of cocaine was believed to be heading towards Rathmullan in Co. Donegal. As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were doing the rounds.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:11 pm