Young people from Caw Youth Club with a wall mural they painted at an art workshop at Columba House. Included, from left, Catriona Nic Mhuiris, Columba House, Joanne Walker, Youth Leader Y.C. and Michelle Walsh,Project Worker.
Young people from Caw Youth Club with a wall mural they painted at an art workshop at Columba House. Included, from left, Catriona Nic Mhuiris, Columba House, Joanne Walker, Youth Leader Y.C. and Michelle Walsh,Project Worker.

OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - November 1996

In November 1996 millionaire Donegal butler, Bernard Lafferty, whose body was found in his Los Angeles apartment, was confirmed to have died of natural causes despite earlier reports; the most successful Olympian in Irish sporting history, Michelle Smith, received a rapturous welcome in Derry when she splashed in to Eason’s Foyleside store for a two hour signing of her new autobiography entitled, rather fittingly, ‘Gold’; and a Panamanian-registered cargo vessel suspected of containing a major shipment of cocaine was believed to be heading towards Rathmullan in Co. Donegal. As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were doing the rounds.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:11 pm

1.

Committee members of the Carndonagh Pioneer Association with young people who received Junior Pins at a Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart. Front, from left, are John Paul McDaid, Margaret Rose Porter, Mary Theresa Callaghan, Sarine Cantwell, Louise Cantwell, Denis Harkin and Fr. Colin Morris. Standing, at back, are Lorraine McLaughlin, Sarah Doherty, Andrea Porter, Denis Harkin, Full Pioneer, Owen Harkin, Pat Porter, Conal Taiff, Charlie Hegarty and Hugh McGeoghan.

Photo Sales

2.

Danielle and Erin Kearney, Oakfield Road, pictured after their caged birds won Junior Foreign and Paradise Whydah at the City of Derry Caged Bird Society’s annual show in St. Columb’s Park.

Photo Sales

3.

Triple Olympic gold medal winner Michelle Smith signs her book ‘Gold - A Triple Champion’s Story’ for swimming enthusiast Sean O’Boyle from Donegal when she visited Eason’s in Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Photo Sales

4.

James, Anne and Christopher McLaughlin, from Lowerbraghey, Malin, who appeared on Winning Streak in November 1996.

Photo Sales
InishowenDonegalDerry
Next Page
Page 1 of 2