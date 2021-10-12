A group of Derry City supporters outside the Monnikenhuize stadium before the club’s UEFA Cup clash with Vitesse Arnhem in October 1990.
A group of Derry City supporters outside the Monnikenhuize stadium before the club’s UEFA Cup clash with Vitesse Arnhem in October 1990.

OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - October 1990

In October 1990 Derry man, Tony Morrison from Northland Avenue, who was serving on the USS Independence in the Gulf of Oman during the Gulf crisis, wrote to the ‘Journal’ having previously corresponded with his family; an aircraft propeller recovered by a lobster boat off Malin Head, in possession of Mr. Seamie Stevens, Slieveban, aroused much interest and evoked many WWII memories amongst the older generation; Maydown Precision Engineering, Derry’s only remaining large engineering factory, looked set to sign a multi-million pound deal with Belfast aerospace firm, Short Brothers. As usual the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:18 am

1.

Mhairi Sutherland showing a sketch drawing of one of a proposed mural at Holy Child P.S. to pupils. From left, Kathleen Commander, Michael Deane, Kerry Moran, Paula Carlin, Sean Barr and Paul Loughrey. At back are, Mr. Charles O’Donnell, principal, and Mrs. Eileen Devine, Creggan Visual Arts Committee.

Photo Sales

2.

The Mayor, Colr. David Davis, with Strabane Derry City Supporters Club members, outside the Derry team’s headquarters, The Rijn Hotel, Arnhem. From left, Chris McHugh, vice-chairman,Eugene Gallagher, Aidan Murphy, secretary, Paddy Doherty and James Devlin.

Photo Sales

3.

Mr. Willie O’Donnell, chair, St. Mary’s Bowling Club, Buncrana, second from left, presenting the prize in the Buncrana Open Pairs Competition to winners Steven Stewart and Dermot McCarron (St. Eugene’s B.C.). Included are John McNair and Tommy Tinney (Rye, Manorcunnginham), runners-up.

Photo Sales

4.

Finn Harps manager John O’Neill, centre, presenting the Inishowen Youth League Championship and League Cup to Lee Davenport, captain, Clonmany Shamrocks. Included are team members, Mr. Seamus McIvor, manager, Mr. Herbie Barr, chairman, Ulster Football Association, and Mr. Martin Robbins, treasurer, Inishowen Youth League.

Photo Sales
InishowenDerry
Next Page
Page 1 of 2