Page 1 of 2
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - October 1996
In September 1996 Derry poet, academic, critic and now novelist, Seamus Deane, was shortlisted for the Booker prize for ‘Reading In The Dark’; Councillor Danny Harkin made an appeal for churches and church halls to be made exempt from water charges; and milk bottles were being used in Derry to launch horizontal rockets as fears grew on both sides of the border about the dangers of misused fireworks and illegal bangers. As ever, the ‘Journal’ snappers were on the beat.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:36 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:41 pm