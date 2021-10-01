Some of the North West of Ireland Railway Society members, pictured in October 1996. They had been fighting for more than 25 years to preserve the long and historic tradition of the railway in the north west.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - October 1996

In September 1996 Derry poet, academic, critic and now novelist, Seamus Deane, was shortlisted for the Booker prize for ‘Reading In The Dark’; Councillor Danny Harkin made an appeal for churches and church halls to be made exempt from water charges; and milk bottles were being used in Derry to launch horizontal rockets as fears grew on both sides of the border about the dangers of misused fireworks and illegal bangers. As ever, the ‘Journal’ snappers were on the beat.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:36 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:41 pm

Paula McKay pours a cuppa for Robin Mullan, NI director, National Lotteries Charities Board, after he officially opened the Ballymagraorty Mothers and Toddlers’ Centre. Included, from left, are Lorna Murray, Shirley Deane, chairperson, and, on right, Oonagh Cusack.

Elan Bradley, from Brewster’s Close, William Street, McConomy School, winner of the U-9 Championship at the All-Scotland Dancing Championship.

From left, Aideen Doherty, IRDL, Michael Heaney IRDL manager, Leila Doolan, chairperson, Irish Film Board (Bord Scannán na hÉireann), Peter Johnston, Media Zoo, Dominque Griet and Joel Delanoue, projectionists, and Enda Hughes, BBC2 television when the CineMOBILE, a 100 seater lorry-mounted cinema, visited Carndonagh.

Thornhill pupils, from right, Louise Doherty and Christine McCauley, handing over a cheque of £800 to Rev. Donald McClean, whose church was damaged by fire. Included is Rev. Dr. James Mehaffey, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe.

