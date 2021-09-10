The scene when workers at the crisis torn Coats Viyella factory at Maydown ceased production during a management meeting.
The scene when workers at the crisis torn Coats Viyella factory at Maydown ceased production during a management meeting.

OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - September 1996

In September 1996 Seamus Deane’s new semi-autobiographical novel ‘Reading in the Dark’, which was launched before a packed house in the Orchard Gallery; Father Joseph Morris, was at the centre of a controversial tug-of-war between his Clonmany parishioners and the Bishop of Derry, Dr. Séamus Hegarty; and a little Catholic Derry girl who wants to be an Irish dancer but whose Protestant father is reluctant to let her learn, is the subject of ‘Dance Lexie Dance’ a short new drama to be screened on BBC1 later this autumn. As ever, the ‘Journal’s photographers were on their beat.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 10th September 2021, 5:04 pm
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 5:07 pm

1.

One of the last senior classes of St. Patrick’s National School, Drumfries, pictured outside their old schoolhouse which was opened in 1838.

2.

Seamus Deane signing copies of his book ‘Reading in the Dark’ at the launch in the Orchard Gallery.

3.

Mr. Donnell Deeny, Q.C., Chairman of the Arts Council of NI, pictured with the Deputy Mayor of Derry, Councillor Martin Bradley, and Mr. Sam Burnside, director, Verbal Arts Centre, at the announcement of the £1,151,310 Lottery Grant for the Verbal Arts Centre, at the former First Derry Presbyterian School, Derry.

4.

Pupils and staff of St. Patrick’s National School, Drumfries, pictured outside their new school building.

