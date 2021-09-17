Martin McGuinness presenting the Bronco Bradley Memorial Cup to Gary Barnfield, captain, Ardnamoyle Celtic, who defeated Annie’s Bar in the final held at Leafair pitches. Included, from left, are Pash Doherty, linesman, Bobby Sheerin, Conor McCallion, captain Annie’s Bar, Martin McGilloway, organiser, Eamon Wilkinson, referee, Danny McCloskey, linesman, and Tony Hasson.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - September 1996

In September 1996 the Derry Journal was inundated with phone calls complaining about what one angry reader called a ‘malodorous stench’ that had taken over the city in recent days; Garda checkpoints along Donegal border crossings, in existence since the emergence of the BSE crisis in March, continued; Strabane District Council was told it had a ‘moral duty’ to buy a collection encompassing the life and works of one of the town’s most famous literary sons, Brian O’Nolan - aka Flann O’Brien.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:55 pm

1.

Group pictured at presentation of kitchenware to Clonmany Day Centre and a cheque to the school fund, the proceeds of the Cloontagh School Re-Union Dance in the Strand Hotel, Ballyliffin. Front from left, Patrick Doherty, Mary Devlin, supervisor, Mary McLaughlin, Mick O’Brien and Joe Farrell. Back, from left, Cassie Toland, Bill Fullerton, Philip Donaghey, Oliver Gilmore, principal, Cloontagh School receiving a cheque from Sheila Doherty, Mario Comiskey, Paddy Waters and Jim Doherty.

2.

Ardnamoyle Celtic, who defeated Annie’s Bar, 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 1996 Bronco Bradley Memorial Cup.

3.

Staff and residents of Seymour Gardens residential home pictured before leaving on their annual trip to Donegal Town and Bundoran followed by a dinner dance in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

4.

Michael Caulfied, managing director, Seagate, explains the workings of the company’s hard disc drive to the Northern Ireland Economy Minister Baroness Denton and John Hume MP.

