Page 1 of 1
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - September 1996
In September 1996 the Derry Journal was inundated with phone calls complaining about what one angry reader called a ‘malodorous stench’ that had taken over the city in recent days; Garda checkpoints along Donegal border crossings, in existence since the emergence of the BSE crisis in March, continued; Strabane District Council was told it had a ‘moral duty’ to buy a collection encompassing the life and works of one of the town’s most famous literary sons, Brian O’Nolan - aka Flann O’Brien.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:55 pm