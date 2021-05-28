OF TIMES GONE BY: May 1996

2.

Staff and committee members at the Inishowen Tourism A.G.M. that took place in the Lake of Shadows. Seated, from left, Kathy Doherty, Deirdre McGeoghegan, John McLaughlin, Susan McCafferty and Gearóidín McCarter. Standing, from left, Robert Walsh, treasurer, Seamus Canavan, Frank Logue, Catherine McGrenaghan and Anna O’Connor.