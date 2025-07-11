Our Council history over four centuries - Our Space 28

Derry is one of the oldest continuously inhibited places on this island.

In 1613 the Plantation of Ulster established Londonderry Corporation to run our city. In 1898 this became Londonderry County Borough Council until 1969 when it was abolished and the Government appointed a more representative, cross-community Londonderry Development Commission.

In 1973 local government across NI was re-organised, and Londonderry City Council took over. In 1984 this voted to change its name to Derry City Council. Then in 2015 the Council was merged with Strabane District Council to become the current Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The earliest surviving Corporation archives date from 1673. The original Corporation minute books for 1673-1841 are in the Public Record Office NI, Belfast; and the volumes from 1841 to 1969 are held in Derry by our Council.

Minutes of Corporation meeting, July 8, 1725 and Derry's Guildhall.

For easier access to those three centuries of 1673-1901 minutes, Derry City Council and the Public Records Office NI in 2009 produced digital copies - freely accessed online at:- https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/londonderry-corporation-minute-books

Each minute begins with the date of the meeting of the Common Council and lists the members present. Corporation discussions 300 years ago included: civic receptions, 'tickets of freedom' commended upon distinguished guests and tradesmen, regulations on the port, military visits and Corporation elections – “the ordinary issues of life in a peaceful democratic society”, as Senator George Mitchell described them. (Although 1613 was far from what we now consider democratic!)

And if you want more information, PRONI also holds records on finance, education, health, housing, transport, water, welfare, town planning and development.