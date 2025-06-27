OUR SPACE 26: The origin of Derry street names

Why is it called ...

•St Columb’s Wells? Is this the oldest unchanged street name in Derry? Only one well survives, but as the name indicates there were others - St Eunan’s and St Martin’s.

•Pump Street? A very old street name from the town pump there in the 1700s.

•Ferryquay Gate? It was the way down to the ferry even after Derry’s first bridge in 1790.

John Bryson’s detailed book: “Derry’s Streets” (2021).

•Shipquay Place? It was where you got a ship if you were going out to sea. (But since the Guildhall was built in 1890, EVERYBODY calls it ‘Guildhall Square’).

•Strand Road? Because It was the road along the strand on the riverbank.

•Rock Road? Because behind the houses there is a very large rock!

•Lower Road? Because it was the lower road northwards - Francis St used to be ‘Middle Road’; and Infirmary Road was ‘Upper Road’).

•Fountain Street? Called after the fountain (=reservoir) built for the city’s water supply in 1810 and supplied from the Riverview reservoir in the Waterside.

•Duke Street? After James Hamilton Duke of Abercorn. (Was originally ‘Waterside Street’).

•Brooke Park? Because it was given to the City by James Hood Brooke (died 1865).

•Argyle St? Like Glasgow Terrace this was built to house skilled Scottish craftsmen for Bigger’s Shipyard in the 1880s.

•Orchard St? It marked the site of Col Crampsey’s orchard in 1688.

•Lone Moor? It was originally the ‘Long Moor’.

•Linenhall Street? The site of the flax and linen market.

•Distillery Brae? Called after the adjoining Waterside (later Watt’s) Distillery (1828-1931).

“Derry’s Streets” by John Bryson: Colmcille Press 2021.