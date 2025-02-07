Our Space 6: Elegy for Derry’s Wooden Bridge
And, indeed Carlisle Bridge was replaced by the steel Craigavon Bridge 70 years later in 1933.
‘Derry’s Old Wooden Bridge’
The day is now approaching fast
When thou, that hast withstood the blast
Of many a winter bleak,
Shall be by ruthless hands destroy’d –
Axe, crowbar, hammer be employ’d
Thee to asunder break.
The builders sage, with skill and toil,
From side to side across the Foyle
The planks securely laid
That travellers of every class
And vehicles might o’er thee pass
Soon as the toll was paid.
And long thou wert the boast and pride
Of Derry, and the highest tide
Resisted, till the frost
Of eighteen hundred and fourteen
Raised blocks of ice the piles between
And broke each centre post.
But soon thou wert repaired again
And render’d able to sustain
Of many tons, the weight;
Of every tempest bear the shock,
Unshaken as a solid rock
When waves against it beat.
Of service great thou hast been long
And though grown old, still hale and strong
And fit for use appear.
The credit of thy cash account
In pounds to thousands will amount
Thy last surviving year.
As billows to the strand rush on,
Break suddenly, and soon are gone
As though they ne’er had been,
Thousands of those who crossed thee o’er
Have reached Eternity’s vast shore
And will no more be seen.
And Time, which has pronounc’d thy doom
And raised a rival in thy room
Built up of iron strong,
Will also at some future day
Cause it, like thee, to pass away
With all who round it throng.