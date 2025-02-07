Our Space 6: Elegy for Derry’s Wooden Bridge

Andrew Young wrote this philosophical little poem when, in 1863, after 93 years, Derry’s wooden bridge was being replaced by the iron Carlisle Bridge.

And, indeed Carlisle Bridge was replaced by the steel Craigavon Bridge 70 years later in 1933.

‘Derry’s Old Wooden Bridge’

The day is now approaching fast

When thou, that hast withstood the blast

Of many a winter bleak,

Shall be by ruthless hands destroy’d –

Axe, crowbar, hammer be employ’d

Thee to asunder break.

The builders sage, with skill and toil,

From side to side across the Foyle

The planks securely laid

That travellers of every class

And vehicles might o’er thee pass

Soon as the toll was paid.

And long thou wert the boast and pride

Of Derry, and the highest tide

Resisted, till the frost

Of eighteen hundred and fourteen

Raised blocks of ice the piles between

And broke each centre post.

But soon thou wert repaired again

And render’d able to sustain

Of many tons, the weight;

Of every tempest bear the shock,

Unshaken as a solid rock

When waves against it beat.

Of service great thou hast been long

And though grown old, still hale and strong

And fit for use appear.

The credit of thy cash account

In pounds to thousands will amount

Thy last surviving year.

As billows to the strand rush on,

Break suddenly, and soon are gone

As though they ne’er had been,

Thousands of those who crossed thee o’er

Have reached Eternity’s vast shore

And will no more be seen.

And Time, which has pronounc’d thy doom

And raised a rival in thy room

Built up of iron strong,

Will also at some future day

Cause it, like thee, to pass away

With all who round it throng.

[See “Across the Foyle” by Anne Murray: Guildhall Children’s Press: 1979 & 1990].