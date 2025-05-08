Paddy The Cope and the Gainsborough Bar 1911 - Our Space 19

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 1906 Patrick Gallagher and 12 neighbours near Dungloe, West Donegal, each contributed half a crown (c12p) to form Templecrone Co-operative Society - the famous Dungloe ‘Cope’.

But the existing shopkeepers opposed this new competition. In 1911 Paddy criticised the business people and they got Paddy arrested. Paddy wouldn’t undertake to be of good behaviour and was sentenced to one month in Derry Jail.

Two RIC constables took him on the Lough Swilly train to Pennyburn Station (where Home Bargains is now).

“We walked up the Strand … We went into the pub which is right opposite the Guildhall on the corner of Foyle Street [now the “Gainsborough Bar”] … We went into the snug in the corner and got plenty of meat pies and drink and remained there until half-past nine. The bartender told the police they were taking too much drink, and the jail would be closed at ten o’clock [!]

“... we went staggering up Shipquay Street and along Bishop Street … I was taken into a room … and one of the warders shouted at me: “Stand at ease!”

The Governor said: “You are not to speak to this gentleman like that! He is one of His Majesty’s Justices of the Peace … Give him the best cell you have and something to eat”.

Three days later a telegram came from Dublin: “To the Governor, Derry Jail. Release Patrick Gallagher JP of Dungloe immediately By Order of the Lords Justices”.

Paddy got the last train to Dungloe that night and was greeted by bonfires and a torchlight procession.

(“My Story: Paddy the Cope” 1939 and later editions: The Cope, Dungloe).