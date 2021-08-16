Plans for new church at former ‘Caesar’s Palace’

Plans have been submitted to the Council to develop the new church and community hub next to the ‘Tech.’

A fresh application by Mr. Ryan Penn, of Island Church, was published this week.

Gravis Planning, in a supporting statement, state: “The proposal is to convert the existing premises for change of use of existing premises to a church led independent church/community hub, to include auditorium, multi-use/kids’ room, and ancillary uses including creche, welcome area/café, lobby, office, servery, store, WC lobby and WCs, along with alterations to the front elevation.”

If ultimately approved the front facade of the disused property at 76 Strand Road will be refurbished with the proposed welcome area and café just inside the main door. The multi-use kids’ room will be in the middle to the building with the main church at the back.

“The welcome area/café is a community social space to cater for those people attending the facilities in the premises. It will facilitate for example, a ‘befriending drop in’ with refreshments, a youth group or after school type drop in and the social connection before or after gatherings of the congregation,” the statement adds.