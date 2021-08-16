Plans submitted for major Gasyard expansion at Lecky Road
An application for a major expansion at the Gasyard Centre (pictured) has been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The Gasyard Development Trust. has applied for permission for a two storey extension to the existing community building on the Lecky Road.
This will include a new entrance, reception, cafe and kitchen, lobby, social space and office.
The existing building will also be reconfigured to provide a new auditorium and exhibition space.
A Design and Access Statement for the proposed redevelopment has been prepared by Gravity Architects.
“The existing auditorium is to be refurbished to incorporate a Heritage and Exhibition space, along with the relocation of the existing café facility to a new build extension, to include centre reception and offices,” it states.