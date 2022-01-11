Plaques for James McCafferty, Dorothy Parke and Redmond Friel in Derry Feis 100th anniversary year

The late James MacCafferty

Members of the Derry City and Strabane District Council Business and Culture Committee were this afternoon told that the Ulster History Circle intends unveiling the plaques between February and April 2022.

Mr. MacCafferty (1915 -1995), a musician and teacher, was synonymous with the Feis in Derry and a plaque will be unveiled in his honour at Francis Street in April.

The work of Ms. Parke (1904 -1990), a teacher and composer, is still played at feiseanna.

The committee was advised that it is hoped to erect a plaque in her honour during the100th anniversary of the Feis at St. Columb’s Hall.