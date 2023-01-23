Pope Francis appoints Bishop Dónal McKeown Apostolic Administrator of Down and Connor

In response to the announcement of Bishop McKeown’s appointment, Archbishop Noel Treanor said: “I warmly welcome the appointment this morning, by Pope Francis, of Bishop Dónal McKeown as Apostolic Administrator of Down and Connor, pending the appointment of a new bishop to Down and Connor.

“Bishop McKeown brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this appointment having already served the people, priests and religious of Down and Connor as a priest (1977-2001) and as Auxiliary Bishop (2001-2014).

"It was an honour to have worked closely with Bishop Dónal when I first arrived in this diocese in 2008. As an auxiliary, Bishop Dónal was strongly committed to the fields of education, youth ministry, the Living Church project and I highly valued his insightful guidance and his advice. I know that he will bring these same skills to his governance of the diocese, a responsibility he will carry alongside remaining Bishop of the Diocese of Derry.

Bishop Dónal McKeown

“As I take leave from the diocese, I entrust Bishop Dónal to the warmth and care of those whom I have had the privilege to know and serve over the last 14 years, and I know that they will welcome him back as they embraced me upon my arrival. I pray God’s blessing on Bishop Dónal as he generously takes up this ministry and service within the Diocese of Down and Connor.”

An Apostolic Administrator is appointed to temporarily govern a diocese when special circumstances warrant such an appointment.