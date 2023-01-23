Pope Francis appoints Bishop Dónal McKeown Apostolic Administrator of Down and Connor
Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Dónal McKeown, Bishop of the Diocese of Derry, as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Down and Connor with immediate effect.
In response to the announcement of Bishop McKeown’s appointment, Archbishop Noel Treanor said: “I warmly welcome the appointment this morning, by Pope Francis, of Bishop Dónal McKeown as Apostolic Administrator of Down and Connor, pending the appointment of a new bishop to Down and Connor.
“Bishop McKeown brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this appointment having already served the people, priests and religious of Down and Connor as a priest (1977-2001) and as Auxiliary Bishop (2001-2014).
"It was an honour to have worked closely with Bishop Dónal when I first arrived in this diocese in 2008. As an auxiliary, Bishop Dónal was strongly committed to the fields of education, youth ministry, the Living Church project and I highly valued his insightful guidance and his advice. I know that he will bring these same skills to his governance of the diocese, a responsibility he will carry alongside remaining Bishop of the Diocese of Derry.
“As I take leave from the diocese, I entrust Bishop Dónal to the warmth and care of those whom I have had the privilege to know and serve over the last 14 years, and I know that they will welcome him back as they embraced me upon my arrival. I pray God’s blessing on Bishop Dónal as he generously takes up this ministry and service within the Diocese of Down and Connor.”
An Apostolic Administrator is appointed to temporarily govern a diocese when special circumstances warrant such an appointment.