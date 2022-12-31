Sam Pollock made Commander of Order of British Empire by Charles III in New Year Honours

Mr. Pollock is one of only two recipients of a CBE in the north.

The CBE is the highest class of honour in the British monarchy's order of chivalry below damehoods and knighthood.

Mr. Pollock, who was already an Officer of the British Empire received the award for public service in the north.

The Western Trust congratulated the 74-year-old who is set to retire in April 2023.

Chief Executive Neil McGuckian said: "Sam has been our chairman since 2019 leading us through some very difficult times, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic and the many challenges that ensued in that period."

Mr. Pollock said the appointment was a 'true privilege' and thanked both his family and the Western Trust staff.

