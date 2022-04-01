Samurai Judo Club in Derry go the distance for Foyle Hospice
Samurai Judo Club in Derry has conducted a marathon session at its Templemore Sports Complex base to raise funds for The Foyle Hospice.
Led by club coaches Seamy and Catherine, the club’s junior and adult team members gave it their all during the sponsored fundraising event for the Derry charity on March 14.
And all that effort paid off as Samurai Judo Club raised over £700 for the hospice, a sum which included a generous donation from Brendan McDaid.
Margaret Burns from Foyle Hospice was delighted to collect the cheque on behalf of the hospice and the club thanked everyone who helped them with the fundraising.
Samurai Judo Club hold training sessions for children and adults twice weekly at Templemore Sports Complex.
For those wishing to try it out or learn more about the club, children aged between 5 and 9 can come along on Mondays and Thursdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Adults are also welcome to come along on Mondays and Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.