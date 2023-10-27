Seana McAirfryer wows audience at the Old Library Trust with air frying and healthy eating masterclass

An air fryer masterclass with the legendary Seana McAirfryer saw another full house at the Old Library Trust on Tuesday night for a culinary feast of delicacies served up through air frying and pressure cooking.

Thanks to continued funding from Safefood as part of their Community Food Initiative project, over 50 took up the complimentary offer to come along and see Seana at work on the implement she has mastered over this past few years.

There was also an opportunity to ask questions, sample the food on offer and have a night’s crack!

The event showcased how to use an air fryer and how to create simple healthy meals at low cost.

The intention was to give parents and families the opportunity to learn quick and easy recipes along with nutritional support from Seana.

Event organiser Julie White, from the Healthy Living Centre at the OLT, said she was once again delighted with the turnout from both male and females and also made mention of the broad age group who came along.

“Once again this year we had a great turnout for the event. Our master chef Seana is so relaxed and makes everyone feel comfortable. That in turn made for a fun evening, and from what I was told, it was thoroughly enjoyed by all those who attended,” she said.

Julie also thanked the management of the Old Library Trust who donated three air fryers to raffle on the night.

Feedback after the event was extremely positive and Julie said it was encouraging to see so many people wanting to learn more about how to get the most from their house appliances and, more importantly, to eat well.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Masterclass, an audience participant said she not only learned so much but really enjoyed the social aspect and the food.

"I enjoyed every minute, from the food, to the company and I could listen to that wee girl all night. It was great!,” she said.

This is one of many similar events the Old Library Trust will be running between now and Christmas.

For more information contract at [email protected] or call 028 71373870.

1 . Air fryer pizza testing for Katrina Kealey, Siobhan Logue and Josephine Doherty on Tuesday evening. Air fryer pizza testing for Katrina Kealey, Siobhan Logue and Josephine Doherty on Tuesday evening. Photo: JMcC Photo Sales

2 . Seana McAirfryer delivering an air frying masterclass to a full house at the Old Library Trust. Seana McAirfryer delivering an air frying masterclass to a full house at the Old Library Trust. Photo: JMcC Photo Sales

3 . Seana answering some questions from the audience at Tuesday night's masterclass event at OLT. Seana answering some questions from the audience at Tuesday night's masterclass event at OLT. Photo: JMcC Photo Sales