Sightseers flock to see luxury cruise ship anchored off Portrush

Sightseers took advantage of some mild weather on Sunday to get a close up view of a cruise ship anchored off Portrush.

By William Allen
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:34 am

Le Dumont D’urville is an Explorer Class passenger ship that was built in 2019 (3 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Wallis and Futuna Islands.

It dropped anchor close to Portrush after sailing from Belfast and is currently in port in Invergordon, Scotland.

The ship has 92 staterooms and suites, that can accommodate up to 184 guests, and is crewed by 118 staff.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The cruise ship at Portrush

It is reputed to offer luxury services while belonging “to a new generation of ships fitted with innovative equipment and designed to be environmentally friendly”.

PortrushBelfastScotland