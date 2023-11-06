Silver medal for Róise Ní Mhurchú in prestigious Oireachtas na Gaeilge
Róise Ní Mhurchú of Cooleen Park, Culmore has won the silver medal at the prestigious Oireachtas competition for Amhránaíocht Ghaeilge/Irish singing.
By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:13 GMT
The Oireachtas na Gaelige is an annual celebration of Irish language and culture in which native Irish speakers participate in singing and language competitions.
This year it was held in Killarney in Co. Kerry. Róise was ‘delighted to get a medal’ on her first attempt.
The former Thornhill woman is studying Gaelscolaíocht/Irish language education in St. Mary's College of Education, Belfast.