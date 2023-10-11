Special birthday greetings to Co. Derry centenarian Dorothy Cunningham who is 102
The retired postmistress who was born at Crindle just outside Limavady on September 25, 1921, was personally congratulated by the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan at her home address on this milestone occasion.
Dorothy worked in various locations during her long career as postmistress and still enjoys getting out and about and only recently retired from her Church choir at the age of 100.
The Mayor said: “Dorothy is a remarkable woman for her age and I was delighted to be able to share in her special day. On behalf of the entire Borough, I wish Dorothy good health.”
Dorothy only stopped driving last year when Roadside Garages said they had many customers over their half century history but none more loyal than Dorothy.
"Dorothy hopefully does not mind me saying that she has been driving cars since she was about 18 years old,” the car dealership said.